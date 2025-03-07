Crime & Public Safety
2 dead in apparent murder-suicide shooting in Douglasville, police say

By
Updated 49 minutes ago

Police on Friday found two people dead with gunshot wounds in a vehicle in a Douglasville shopping center parking lot.

Officers responded to a report of two people shot in the Chapel Hill Village shopping center on Chapel Hill Road at around 7 a.m.

Based on an initial review, investigators believe the incident to be a murder-suicide, the department said in a social media post.

The identities of the two people have not been released.

