2 dead in apparent murder-suicide shooting in Douglasville, police say

Police on Friday found two people dead with gunshot wounds in a vehicle in a Douglasville shopping center parking lot.
Officers responded to a report of two people shot in the Chapel Hill Village shopping center on Chapel Hill Road at around 7 a.m.
Based on an initial review, investigators believe the incident to be a murder-suicide, the department said in a social media post.
The identities of the two people have not been released.
