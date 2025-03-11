Medical helicopter crash in Mississippi kills 3

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (AP) — A medical transport helicopter crashed in Mississippi on Monday, killing a pilot and two hospital workers on board, officials said.

The helicopter was returning to Columbus from a patient transport when it crashed in Madison County at around 12:30 pm, killing everyone on board, the University of Mississippi Medical Center's vice chancellor for health affairs, Dr. LouAnn Woodward, said at a press conference.

“The entire Medical Center family is heartbroken over this,” Woodward said.