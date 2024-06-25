Crime & Public Safety

Bond hearing delayed for suspect in East Point recording studio killing

Victim was shot to death in front of her 3 children
Tanasia Conwell, 26 and a mother of three, was shot and killed at an East Point recording studio in 2022.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Tanasia Conwell, 26 and a mother of three, was shot and killed at an East Point recording studio in 2022.
By
11 minutes ago

A man arrested in late May in connection with the killing of a woman at an East Point recording studio more than two years ago will remain in jail as he waits for a public defender to be assigned to him, according to court records.

Future Demon Tillery, of Atlanta, was arrested on multiple counts, including murder, on May 29, Fulton County court records show. Tillery is accused of killing 26-year-old Tanasia Conwell on April 22, 2022, Channel 2 Action News reported.

“We’re finally about to get justice we deserve,” Conwell’s mother, Arkebia Conwell, told the news station Tuesday.

Conwell was shot in front of her three children, according to Channel 2. Officers found her suffering from a gunshot wound at a now-defunct recording studio on Nabell Avenue, East Point police said at the time. Conwell was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Explore‘Daddy, that boy shot my mama’: Woman killed at East Point recording studio

Jail records show that Tillery is charged with three counts of first-degree cruelty to children and a gun charge in addition to the murder count.

Arkebia Conwell said the memory still haunts her grandchildren.

“They still see the person’s face that did this to my baby,” she said.

Tillery was denied bond during his preliminary hearing May 31, according to court records. He was scheduled to appear at another bond hearing Tuesday but it was rescheduled as the court works to assign a new public defender to his case.

Tillery is next scheduled to appear in court July 3, per court records.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

ANALYSIS
A determined judge vows to keep Trump case moving

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

U.S. Attorney’s Office settles with Fulton schools over sexual assaults
2h ago

Credit: Douglas County

Judge arrested at Atlanta nightclub removed from office

Credit: AJC Photo Archives

Deja News: When Atlanta was U.S. ‘murder capital’
2h ago

Credit: AJC Photo Archives

Deja News: When Atlanta was U.S. ‘murder capital’
2h ago

Credit: AJC

Atlanta to consider $2M settlement for students tased during BLM protests
The Latest

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Man sentenced to life in 2023 fatal shooting at Atlanta’s Westside Park
2h ago
Armed teen killed by officer in Clayton, police say
Attorney asks AG’s Office be removed from prosecuting training center RICO case
Featured

Credit: Blake Guthrie

Overnight safari park opens in Madison
Atlanta’s presidential debate means security, traffic challenges
1h ago
How Atlanta businesses hurt by water outage can apply for relief funds