Bond hearing delayed for suspect in East Point recording studio killing

Conwell was shot in front of her three children, according to Channel 2. Officers found her suffering from a gunshot wound at a now-defunct recording studio on Nabell Avenue, East Point police said at the time. Conwell was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Jail records show that Tillery is charged with three counts of first-degree cruelty to children and a gun charge in addition to the murder count.

Arkebia Conwell said the memory still haunts her grandchildren.

“They still see the person’s face that did this to my baby,” she said.

Tillery was denied bond during his preliminary hearing May 31, according to court records. He was scheduled to appear at another bond hearing Tuesday but it was rescheduled as the court works to assign a new public defender to his case.

Tillery is next scheduled to appear in court July 3, per court records.