Police: Woman shot, killed at East Point recording studio

A woman was shot and killed at an East Point recording studio Friday, according to police.
Officers were called to 1544 Nabell Avenue, where a recording studio is located, and found a woman with a gunshot wound, East Point police said in a news release. She was taken to a hospital where she later died.
The woman’s age and identity were not released by police. Investigators believe she knew the person who shot her, although no suspect information was released.
Early last month, a shooting at another East Point recording studio took the life of a man, police said at the time. They found a man with a gunshot wound at the home in the 1300 block of Cleveland Avenue on March 6. Another man was taken into custody at the scene.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC