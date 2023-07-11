TRAFFIC ALERT: Big rig carrying liquid latex catches fire, closes I-285 N

All lanes of I-285 North have been shut down for hours overnight after a tractor-trailer carrying liquid latex crashed and caught fire.

The closure has been in place since before 11 p.m., according to WSB traffic reporter Mike Shields. It happened just before Langford Parkway on the way out from the airport.

The truck was carrying 18 pallets of liquid latex, Atlanta police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News. It is not clear if any injuries have been reported.

Commuters seeking an alternate route should take the Camp Creek Parkway exit or avoid the Perimeter altogether and take I-85 North to the Downtown Connector, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center. Those needing to get back on I-285 can re-enter it by taking Langford Parkway, or a better option is to continue North on the Connector until reaching I-20 West to get back to the Perimeter.

