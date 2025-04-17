Breaking: Florida State gunman used deputy mom's former service weapon to kill 2 and wound 6, authorities say
Atlanta students were touring Florida State when deadly shooting broke out

Dozens of patrol vehicles, including a forensics van, were stationed outside of Florida State University’s student union building Thursday. (AP Photo / Kate Payne)

Dozens of patrol vehicles, including a forensics van, were stationed outside of Florida State University’s student union building Thursday. (AP Photo / Kate Payne)
By
45 minutes ago

Students from a private school in Atlanta were forced to take shelter Thursday as gunfire erupted during their visit to Florida State University.

Several 10th graders at Drew Charter School were on the Tallahassee campus for a college tour around noon when a lockdown was initiated, school spokesperson Charisse Richardson said.

“Throughout the situation, all of our students and staff remained accounted for and safe,” Richardson confirmed.

Shots began to ring out around 11:50 a.m. University police spokesperson Jason Trumbower said multiple people were shot in the vicinity of the student union building, which is just south of West Tennessee Street on the edge of campus.

Two people, who Trumbower said were not students, were killed. Five others were taken to a hospital after being shot, he added. The suspect was also taken to a hospital.

ExploreFlorida State gunman used deputy mom's former service weapon to kill 2 and wound 6, authorities say

Trumbower said the suspected gunman “is believed to be a current FSU student.”

Leon County Sheriff Walter McNeil identified the suspect as the 20-year-old son of a sheriff’s deputy, who obtained access to his parent’s weapon. The shooter was also “engaged in a number of training programs” offered by the sheriff’s office, McNeil said.

Students and chaperones from Drew Charter School, located off Memorial Drive in southeast Atlanta, are now preparing to return to the city by Thursday evening.

“Let us remain Drew strong as we uplift those from our Drew community currently in Florida. We are keeping them at the center of our thoughts at this time. Our hearts also go out to all of those on FSU’s campus impacted by this situation,” Richardson said.

Florida State University students wait for news amid an active shooter incident at the school’s campus in Tallahassee, Fla., Thursday, April 17, 2025 (AP Photo/Kate Payne)

Credit: AP

Colin Gray, the father of Apalachee High School shooting suspect Colt Gray, sits at a desk as he enters the courtroom at the Barrow County courthouse, where his lawyers presented a motion trying to relocate his trial outside of Barrow County on Thursday, April 17, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Pinky Cole's Ponce City Market location in Atlanta, Georgia, 'Bar Vegan', during lunch time on April 5, 2024. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Jamie Spaar

