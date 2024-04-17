Crime & Public Safety

Atlanta police to discuss training center opposition after latest arson

Credit: John Spink

Credit: John Spink

Two people have been arrested after locking themselves to a crane 144 feet in the air at a Midtown construction site Wednesday morning, March 27, 2024 in protest of Atlanta’s planned public safety training center. It was the third time in three months that activists have protested at Midtown work sites connected to contractors involved in the construction of the training facility at the site of the old Atlanta Prison Farm in DeKalb County. Atlanta fire crews and police SWAT teams were called to remove the people from the crane at a Brasfield & Gorrie site at Edge Hill Avenue and Watkins Street, just off Howell Mill Road. The protest began around 4:30 a.m. and prompted the closure of a few side streets, but Howell Mill Road remained open. They were removed by 9:45 a.m. Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said both people were taken into custody, and they were assessing which charges to press. Their names were not released. “We are glad to be of service this morning to any citizen in need, but publicity stunts should not be done that puts the city in jeopardy,” Schierbaum said. “Stop it. The citizens of Atlanta should not be your pawn for politics,” he added. “We’re going to build a public safety training center. We’re gonna keep this city safe. Stop it.” (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)
By
32 minutes ago

A day after construction equipment was set ablaze near a south metro area hospital, the Atlanta Police Department will discuss opposition to the city’s planned public safety training center.

Local, state, and federal law enforcement are investigating the Tuesday morning fire near Piedmont Fayette Hospital. Arson is suspected; authorities have not discussed motives or suspects.

It was the latest in a string of incidents where equipment belonging to contractors involved in the training center project has been set on fire.

In January, four pieces of construction equipment were set on fire at a town home development two miles from the training center site; authorities said they suspected activists opposed to the center started the fire.

An anonymous faction of training center protesters claimed responsibility for a fire that burned multiple vehicles at a concrete business in Gwinnett County in November.

In July, a fire broke out at a police precinct resulting in a number of police motorcycles being damaged. John Robert Mazurek, 31, was arrested and charged with one count of arson in the first degree. Mazurek remains the lone suspect to be arrested for arsons in connection to training center opposition.

In March, activists were arrested for the third time this year after using reinforced pipes to lock themselves to equipment at Midtown work sites connected to contractors involved in the construction of the facility.

About the Author

Follow Jozsef Papp on twitter

Jozsef Papp is a crime and public safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

