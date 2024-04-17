Atlanta police to discuss training center opposition after latest arson

A day after construction equipment was set ablaze near a south metro area hospital, the Atlanta Police Department will discuss opposition to the city’s planned public safety training center.

Local, state, and federal law enforcement are investigating the Tuesday morning fire near Piedmont Fayette Hospital. Arson is suspected; authorities have not discussed motives or suspects.

It was the latest in a string of incidents where equipment belonging to contractors involved in the training center project has been set on fire.

In January, four pieces of construction equipment were set on fire at a town home development two miles from the training center site; authorities said they suspected activists opposed to the center started the fire.

An anonymous faction of training center protesters claimed responsibility for a fire that burned multiple vehicles at a concrete business in Gwinnett County in November.

In July, a fire broke out at a police precinct resulting in a number of police motorcycles being damaged. John Robert Mazurek, 31, was arrested and charged with one count of arson in the first degree. Mazurek remains the lone suspect to be arrested for arsons in connection to training center opposition.

In March, activists were arrested for the third time this year after using reinforced pipes to lock themselves to equipment at Midtown work sites connected to contractors involved in the construction of the facility.