Atlanta police horse Oreo dies at age 21

The Mounted Patrol Unit, currently housed near Grant Park, is often present at major events around the city, including festivals and sporting events. Later this year, the animals and their human partners will move to a new stable when the public safety training center opens.

The horses helps bridge the gap between communities skeptical of law enforcement, according to Lt. Greg Lyon, the unit commander.

“You might not like police officers, but you like horses,” Lyon previously told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It’s hard to find people who don’t like both.”

The APD is among 20 agencies in the U.S. and Canada that rely on Asbury University’s police horse training program in Kentucky. APD horses continue to train after joining the unit and being paired with a human officer.

Oreo was paired with Officer R. Dobler.

“He will be deeply missed by his Mounted Patrol family, especially his handler, Officer Dobler,” the police department said. “We extend our heartfelt thanks to the veterinary staff at the Georgia Aquarium for their support.”