Atlanta police confirmed the investigator involved was Aubree Horton, 32. He had been with the department for almost 10 years and was awarded the “Investigator of the Year” award last week at the Atlanta Police Foundation’s annual Crime is Toast ceremony. Horton, who was most recently assigned to the department’s fugitive unit, had no law enforcement experience before joining APD in November 2015.

Douglas officials later learned Horton lived at a home on Rannoch Moor Drive, which is walking distance from where the shooting took place. The sheriff’s office did not say why Horton allegedly broke into the nearby home.

“We are working closely with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to learn more about what occurred as they investigate the incident,” Atlanta police told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in an email.

At the Sept. 24 awards ceremony, Horton was recognized for his work in connection with last year’s disappearance and death of a Gwinnett County man.

“I felt that family deserved justice,” Horton said in a video presentation during the awards ceremony.

He said the suspects were difficult to apprehend and find because they seemed to know how investigators and police operated. They were finally able to get a break in the case and have arrested three people in connection with Leondre Flynt’s death and disappearance.

“That’s what I like to do in police work now is bring closure to people like Leondre’s family so those people have their day in court and face justice,” Horton said.

Horton described himself as a hard worker who would often spend far too many hours on the job, but said he was getting better at that.

“You got to continue to pound sand, turn things over and you’re looking for that one break, that’s all you’re looking for, is that one break and then you got to jump on it,” Horton said about his investigations.

