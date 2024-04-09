3rd arrest made in Gwinnett man’s disappearance, death

Atlanta police investigators believe Flynt was shot and killed July 29 and his body was later disposed of. Two women, Audrey Zalky and Destiny Stephens, were arrested last year and face the same charges as Bobo.

Bobo, who is in his mid 20s, was taken into custody in Detroit, where Flynt’s truck was tracked two days after his death. Police previously said three people were suspected of participating in the killing.

According to Stephens’ arrest warrant, Flynt left his family’s home in Gwinnett around 10 a.m. July 29. He spoke on the phone with his sister about 45 minutes later and mentioned going to pick up a radiator from an auto parts store and then going to meet a woman in Buckhead, Flynt’s cousin, Shannon Wilson, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution last year.

After not hearing from Flynt, who always told his family what he was doing, they reported him missing to Gwinnett police Aug. 1. Atlanta police then took over the case after crime scene evidence was found in a unit at the Marquis at Buckhead apartment complex off Peachtree Road, where authorities said Flynt had gone to meet the woman.

Before going to the apartment, Flynt had been communicating with a woman who police confirmed was not Stephens but did not say anything about Zalky. Investigators later found out that Stephens told a friend she had been “attacked inside her apartment and that someone shot and killed her assailant,” the warrant stated.

At about noon July 29, gunfire was reported at the complex, police said, and a resident notified the leasing office of a bullet hole inside their apartment.

Six hours later, Flynt’s truck was flagged by license plate readers at a Lowe’s store in Edgewood, where surveillance footage showed Stephens and the other woman getting out of it and buying a hand saw and bolt cutters, police said.

The truck was tracked to a CVS in Detroit two days later. Wilson said police sent the family a photo Nov. 11 indicating the vehicle was found in the city and had been stripped.

On Aug. 16, maintenance reported finding blood on the fourth floor’s railing of the Peachtree Road apartment complex and a trail of blood leading to the parking garage. Police executed a search warrant at the apartment unit where the gunfire occurred and found “items of evidentiary value.”

Police have not said who shot Flynt, but the evidence suggested Stephens, Zalky and one other suspect “all participated in the murder and concealment of Leondre Flynt’s (body),” according to Stephens’ warrant. Flynt’s body has not been found, and the warrant does not state if police know what happened to it.

Stephens was arrested in October, while Zalky was taken into custody in December. Stephens was granted a $150,000 bond in November, but they both remain in the Fulton County jail.

