Atlanta man pleads guilty to tax scheme in federal court

The capital gains tax payment supposedly came from property Mack’s company sold in DeKalb County. Property records established that Carter Industries never owned the property.

The IRS never received tax payments from Carter Industries for 2015. As a result of the false representations, the tax return fraudulently claimed a refund of $109,521.

Mack filed a 2015 tax return for another company, Carter International Holdings. In that tax return, he also claimed the fraudulent payment of long-term capital gains taxes. This one was supposedly from a property sold was located in Bibb County, according to the Justice Department.

Bibb property records similarly confirmed that Mack’s company never owned the property listed in the tax returns. The IRS further confirmed that the agency never received tax payments of any kind from or on behalf of Carter International Holdings for tax year 2015.

As a result of the false representation, the tax return claimed a refund of $105,877. The IRS issued a Treasury check for the amount, which Mack deposited into a local bank account and spent the money for his personal benefit, according to the Justice Department’s news release.

Mack is expected to be sentenced May 10.