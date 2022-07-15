Athens woman left dead man in truck in dentist office’s parking lot, police say

Athens-Clarke County officers responded around noon for a death investigation at 705 Oglethorpe Avenue, according to an incident report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Inside the cab of the Chevy truck, officers found Lee Dell Smith, 65.

A nearby resident provided security footage, which appears to show the truck in the parking lot of Athens Pediatric Dentistry and Russell Orthodontics of Athens, authorities said. After noticing the lot was empty, the driver parked just after 11 a.m., police said. She wiped down the steering wheel and door handle and then walked away toward Oglethorpe Avenue, the incident report states.