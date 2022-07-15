Athens woman left dead man in truck in dentist office’s parking lot, police say

Police are looking for a woman who left a pickup truck in the parking lot of a dentist’s office Tuesday with a dead man in the passenger seat, authorities said.
Athens-Clarke County officers responded around noon for a death investigation at 705 Oglethorpe Avenue, according to an incident report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Inside the cab of the Chevy truck, officers found Lee Dell Smith, 65.
A nearby resident provided security footage, which appears to show the truck in the parking lot of Athens Pediatric Dentistry and Russell Orthodontics of Athens, authorities said. After noticing the lot was empty, the driver parked just after 11 a.m., police said. She wiped down the steering wheel and door handle and then walked away toward Oglethorpe Avenue, the incident report states.
The woman has not been identified, a police spokesperson said. The video shows her wearing a black Puma tank top and black shorts with pulled-up hair and a brown purse.
Police determined the truck belonged to Bruce Taylor, who said Smith, his cousin, had taken it the previous day, the report states.
Smith’s body has been sent to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.
