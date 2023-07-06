Arson suspected after fire destroys 2 portable classrooms at DeKalb elementary

By
28 minutes ago
Two portable classroom trailers at Woodridge Elementary School went up in flames Thursday morning, and DeKalb County fire investigators think someone may have set the blaze on purpose.

Fire crews were called to the school, located near the Redan community on Cedar Ridge Trail, just before 4 a.m. and found both trailers fully engulfed, said DeKalb fire Capt. Jaeson Daniels. Firefighters quickly worked to extinguish the flames, but the structures were deemed a total loss.

The classrooms were located behind the main school building, and a gas can was found nearby in the parking lot, Daniels said. No injuries were reported, and the blaze was contained to those two buildings.

No suspects have been identified, according to Daniels, who confirmed the fire is being investigated as an arson. A motive was not clear.

The DeKalb County school district did not immediately return a request for comment.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

