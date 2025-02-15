Arrests made after fentanyl-laced drugs led to teen’s death, overdoses in Gwinnett

Three people were recently arrested after fentanyl-laced drugs led to the death of a 14-year-old and multiple other overdoses in Gwinnett County, officials announced Friday.
Brenda Alfaro-Alvarado, 21, was the first person to be arrested on Jan. 28. She is accused in the 14-year-old’s death and is facing charges of murder and second-degree cruelty to children, along with a few others, police said.
Antonio Molina Chavez, 21, was arrested that same day in a separate incident involving a 12-year-old who survived an overdose, Gwinnett police said. He faces several charges, including second-degree cruelty to children.
Angel Alexander Nava-Nava, 20, was the last person to be arrested on Monday. He is facing multiple charges, including aggravated involuntary manslaughter, and is accused of being the narcotics distributor from whom Alfaro-Alvarado obtained the substance she later sold to the victim killed, police said.
On Jan. 27, investigators responded to the 14-year-old’s overdose. Police said the teenager obtained fentanyl-laced Percocets from Alfaro-Alvarado that day and four days prior.
“Alfaro-Alvarado is responsible for distributing drugs to multiple juveniles, resulting in overdoses that survived,” Gwinnett police said in a news release.
Investigators said they were eventually able to determine that Alfaro-Alvarado obtained the fentanyl given to the 14-year-old from Nava-Nava. During a search of his residence, police said they seized just over 2 grams of fentanyl-laced Percocets, nearly 5 grams of other fentanyl, 155 grams of marijuana, two handguns and $1,700.
Just a day before the 14-year-old died, Narcotics Unit investigators responded to the overdose of a 12-year-old who survived. Officials said Chavez was the distributor of the narcotics and a search warrant was executed at his home on Jan. 28.
Alfaro-Alvarado faces additional charges of conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession with intent to distribute, use of a communication device in the commission of a felony, aggravated involuntary manslaughter and possession of a controlled substance, jail records show.
Nava-Nava is also facing charges of possession of a substance with intent to distribute, sale of a controlled substance, trafficking, criminal attempt to commit a felony, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime and willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer, according to online records.
Chavez is facing further charges of sale of a controlled substance, use of a communication device in the commission of a felony and possession of a controlled substance, officials said.
Those who seeks medical assistance “in good faith” for someone experiencing a drug overdose will not face arrest, charges or prosecution for drug-related offenses “solely related to seeking help,” Gwinnett police said.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Georgia Department of Public Safety
Georgia high school honors state trooper, alumni killed in 2024 crash
A Georgia high school displays the uniform of a state trooper killed in a crash
Featured
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
What eliminating the U.S. Department of Education could mean for Georgia
President Donald Trump wants to close the U.S. Education Department. What does that mean for Georgia?
15 things to do this weekend: Valentine’s Day fun, Atlanta United party and more
Looking for something to do this weekend in metro Atlanta?