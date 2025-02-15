Arrests made after fentanyl-laced drugs led to teen’s death, overdoses in Gwinnett

Angel Alexander Nava-Nava, 20, was the last person to be arrested on Monday. He is facing multiple charges, including aggravated involuntary manslaughter, and is accused of being the narcotics distributor from whom Alfaro-Alvarado obtained the substance she later sold to the victim killed, police said.

On Jan. 27, investigators responded to the 14-year-old’s overdose. Police said the teenager obtained fentanyl-laced Percocets from Alfaro-Alvarado that day and four days prior.

“Alfaro-Alvarado is responsible for distributing drugs to multiple juveniles, resulting in overdoses that survived,” Gwinnett police said in a news release.

Investigators said they were eventually able to determine that Alfaro-Alvarado obtained the fentanyl given to the 14-year-old from Nava-Nava. During a search of his residence, police said they seized just over 2 grams of fentanyl-laced Percocets, nearly 5 grams of other fentanyl, 155 grams of marijuana, two handguns and $1,700.

Just a day before the 14-year-old died, Narcotics Unit investigators responded to the overdose of a 12-year-old who survived. Officials said Chavez was the distributor of the narcotics and a search warrant was executed at his home on Jan. 28.

Alfaro-Alvarado faces additional charges of conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession with intent to distribute, use of a communication device in the commission of a felony, aggravated involuntary manslaughter and possession of a controlled substance, jail records show.

Nava-Nava is also facing charges of possession of a substance with intent to distribute, sale of a controlled substance, trafficking, criminal attempt to commit a felony, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime and willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer, according to online records.

Chavez is facing further charges of sale of a controlled substance, use of a communication device in the commission of a felony and possession of a controlled substance, officials said.

Those who seeks medical assistance “in good faith” for someone experiencing a drug overdose will not face arrest, charges or prosecution for drug-related offenses “solely related to seeking help,” Gwinnett police said.