Autopsy reveals 15-year-old Dunwoody student died from fentanyl overdose

The report said Dieguez also tested positive for THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, and naloxone, the main ingredient in Narcan, a medicine often used to revive people suffering from opioid overdoses. No other significant injuries were identified.

A suspect was arrested the day after Dieguez’s death on multiple charges, including involuntary manslaughter, police said. The suspect is a minor who will be tried in juvenile court and their identity will not be publicly released, according to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office.

Dieguez’s autopsy report revealed few other new details. The report listed the teen’s manner of her death as “undetermined,” leaving it up to police and prosecutors to determine if the fatal incident should be categorized as a homicide.

When manner of death can be determined, it is usually labeled as either natural, accidental, homicide or suicide. Dieguez’s sister, Paola Covarrubias, previously told the AJC she thought suicide was extremely unlikely.

“We all have hidden secrets that we can’t talk about, and I know she fought them daily, but I do want people to know that it wasn’t intentional,” Covarrubias, said. “She didn’t want to die, and I wish some people would stop making assumptions about the situation.”

Officials have not released further updates on Dieguez’s case.