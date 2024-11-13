Amazon truck driver arrested in deadly Cherokee hit-and-run crash

An Amazon truck driver has been charged with vehicular homicide after authorities said he fatally struck a pedestrian during a hit-and-run crash Tuesday evening in Cherokee County.
The driver allegedly hit 79-year-old Sandra Fitts around 6:30 p.m. along Cumming Highway near the intersection of Jordan Lane, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. The area is located a short distance from Canton, where Fitts lived, deputies said.
While responding to the scene, a deputy spotted the truck turning onto Bishop Drive, a side street off Cumming Highway that is located a stone’s throw from the crash. After the deputy requested help, a Canton police officer found the truck on Bishop Drive with “damage consistent with the evidence located at the accident scene,” deputies said.
“The investigation revealed that the Amazon truck in question was the vehicle that struck the pedestrian,” the sheriff’s office said.
The Amazon truck driver, London Best, 24, was arrested and charged with first-degree vehicular homicide and hit-and-run resulting in death. A sheriff’s office spokesperson said the Alpharetta man had been delivering packages. Best is now ineligible to deliver on the company’s behalf, pending the outcome of the investigation, according to Amazon spokesperson Austin Stowe.
“We’re deeply saddened by this incident, and our thoughts are with the victim’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. We’ll support local police as they investigate,” Stowe added.
Best remains in the county jail without bond. An investigation is ongoing.
