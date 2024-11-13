Amazon truck driver arrested in deadly Cherokee hit-and-run crash

An Amazon truck driver has been charged with vehicular homicide after authorities said he fatally struck a pedestrian during a hit-and-run crash Tuesday evening in Cherokee County.

The driver allegedly hit 79-year-old Sandra Fitts around 6:30 p.m. along Cumming Highway near the intersection of Jordan Lane, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. The area is located a short distance from Canton, where Fitts lived, deputies said.

While responding to the scene, a deputy spotted the truck turning onto Bishop Drive, a side street off Cumming Highway that is located a stone’s throw from the crash. After the deputy requested help, a Canton police officer found the truck on Bishop Drive with “damage consistent with the evidence located at the accident scene,” deputies said.