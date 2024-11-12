DeKalb mother charged with murder after child drowns in bathtub

A DeKalb County woman who was arrested on child cruelty charges after her 1-year-old was found unresponsive in the bathtub last week has now been charged with murder following the girl’s death, Channel 2 Action News reported.

Ronica Jones, 27, was taken into custody Nov. 7 on one count of second-degree child cruelty, according to a DeKalb arrest warrant obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The warrant said Jones had two children, ages 1 and 3, in the tub together when she left them temporarily unsupervised. When Jones returned, she found the 1-year-old under the water, the warrant said.

The girl was taken to a Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta location, where her condition was considered critical, the warrant said. She died Monday night after four days in the hospital, Channel 2 reported.