Exclusive: Georgia’s new Affordable Care Act website will include companies banned by the federal government
Crime & Public Safety

Airport shuttle manager hospitalized after stabbing on bus

Homeless suspect found hiding in garbage can; victim suffered cuts to face, hands
A manager for an airport shuttle bus company was allegedly stabbed during a confrontation with a homeless man on one his company's vehicles.

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

A manager for an airport shuttle bus company was allegedly stabbed during a confrontation with a homeless man on one his company's vehicles.
By
32 minutes ago

A manager for a shuttle bus company that transports customers to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport was allegedly stabbed in the face by a man behaving erratically while riding on one of the company’s vehicles, authorities said.

Atlanta police said officers responded to reports of a dispute at the airport Tuesday morning and found the shuttle manager suffering from cuts to his face and hands. Officers found the suspect soon after, hiding in a garbage can, police said. A knife was also recovered from the scene.

The suspect, identified as Jacarie Seymour, was taken into custody and has multiple charges pending, police said.

The victim, who was not publicly identified, was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

According to the initial investigation, Seymour is homeless and was acting erratic while riding the bus, police said. The driver called her manager, and the manager confronted Seymour on the vehicle at the airport. When the manager asked Seymour to get off the bus, Seymour brandished a knife and attacked the man, police said.

Atlanta airport officials told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution they did not have any comment on the incident. The victim was a contract employee of an airport vendor and not directly employed by the airport.

This is the second incident in recent weeks involving an agitated homeless person on a bus that ended in violence in metro Atlanta.

On Sept. 3, Roswell police shot and killed 37-year-old Jeremy Antoine Miller when he charged at them with a pair of scissors, according to the GBI. Officers were responding to reports of an attempted stabbing on a MARTA bus, the GBI said, and investigators learned that Miller allegedly tried to stab the driver with the same pair of scissors.

ExploreOfficials ID man killed by Roswell police after alleged stabbing attempt

Like Miller, Seymour has a history of arrests in Fulton County on relatively minor charges, according to jail records. Seymour has previously been booked on counts of shoplifting, criminal trespass and failure to appear for court dates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Hendren

Officials ID man killed by Roswell police after alleged stabbing attempt
Placeholder Image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Armed man shot by officers in North Georgia after wellness check, GBI says
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Man shot to death amid argument over stolen gun near downtown Atlanta
Placeholder Image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man accused in fatal shooting of 16-year-old girl in Cobb
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Atlanta police looking for man accused of shooting unleashed dog16m ago
Man charged with DUI in Forsyth crash that killed woman, 2 dogs48m ago
Georgia high school shooting: What happened, and what we know 1h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Did Tuesday’s presidential debate change the dynamics of the race?
Bradley’s Buzz: If Cousins isn’t healthy, the Falcons are in a world of hurt
Georgia man speeding to Christmas dinner in crash that killed boy, 6, sent to prison