Airport shuttle manager hospitalized after stabbing on bus

The victim, who was not publicly identified, was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

According to the initial investigation, Seymour is homeless and was acting erratic while riding the bus, police said. The driver called her manager, and the manager confronted Seymour on the vehicle at the airport. When the manager asked Seymour to get off the bus, Seymour brandished a knife and attacked the man, police said.

Atlanta airport officials told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution they did not have any comment on the incident. The victim was a contract employee of an airport vendor and not directly employed by the airport.

This is the second incident in recent weeks involving an agitated homeless person on a bus that ended in violence in metro Atlanta.

On Sept. 3, Roswell police shot and killed 37-year-old Jeremy Antoine Miller when he charged at them with a pair of scissors, according to the GBI. Officers were responding to reports of an attempted stabbing on a MARTA bus, the GBI said, and investigators learned that Miller allegedly tried to stab the driver with the same pair of scissors.

Like Miller, Seymour has a history of arrests in Fulton County on relatively minor charges, according to jail records. Seymour has previously been booked on counts of shoplifting, criminal trespass and failure to appear for court dates.