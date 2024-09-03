Roswell police shoot man suspected of trying to stab MARTA bus driver

Roswell police shot and injured a man Tuesday who allegedly charged them with an “edged weapon” after the man was suspected of using the same weapon in an attempt to stab a MARTA bus driver, authorities said.
The injured man, who has not been publicly identified, was taken to the hospital and his condition is not known, Roswell police said. No officers were hurt during the confrontation, but police did not say if the MARTA bus driver suffered any injuries during the suspected attack.
The incident began on a MARTA bus in the 10000 block of Alpharetta Highway on Tuesday afternoon, police said. The man allegedly attacked the bus driver then fled.
When officers arrived, they found the suspect in the area still carrying the same weapon, according to police. The man charged at the officers and at least one fired on the suspect and hit him, police said.
Alpharetta Highway will be closed for “the next several hours” between Houze Way and Mansell Road, police said.
The Roswell Police Department has asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation into the shooting, and all further updates will be released by the state agency.
