BREAKING

Roswell police shoot man suspected of trying to stab MARTA bus driver

Investigation will shut down Alpharetta Highway for ‘next several hours’
Roswell police at the scene of a shooting involving an officer and a man suspected of attacking a MARTA bus driver on Alpharetta Highway.

Credit: Rosie Manins

Credit: Rosie Manins

Roswell police at the scene of a shooting involving an officer and a man suspected of attacking a MARTA bus driver on Alpharetta Highway.
By
27 minutes ago

Roswell police shot and injured a man Tuesday who allegedly charged them with an “edged weapon” after the man was suspected of using the same weapon in an attempt to stab a MARTA bus driver, authorities said.

The injured man, who has not been publicly identified, was taken to the hospital and his condition is not known, Roswell police said. No officers were hurt during the confrontation, but police did not say if the MARTA bus driver suffered any injuries during the suspected attack.

The incident began on a MARTA bus in the 10000 block of Alpharetta Highway on Tuesday afternoon, police said. The man allegedly attacked the bus driver then fled.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect in the area still carrying the same weapon, according to police. The man charged at the officers and at least one fired on the suspect and hit him, police said.

Alpharetta Highway will be closed for “the next several hours” between Houze Way and Mansell Road, police said.

The Roswell Police Department has asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation into the shooting, and all further updates will be released by the state agency.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Citizen volunteer shot during North Fulton SWAT training, lawsuit alleges
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Trial expected to focus on shooter's competency in 2021 Colorado supermarket massacre1h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: NewsChopper 2

Murder suspect dead after shooting Atlanta officer, officials say
Placeholder Image

Credit: Contributed Photo: Mitchell Moore

Ramp reopens after truck cleared from I-285 East to I-75 North
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Bremen High School

West Georgia rallies around injured Bremen football player, raises thousands1h ago
20 killed on Georgia roads, waterways over Labor Day weekend
South Georgia man dies after being bitten by K-9 during police chase
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jenni Girtman

INSIDE CITY HALL
Atlanta lights up for Global Black Pride
AJC ANALYSIS
Voter turnout in metro Atlanta differs by region, race and income
One of the biggest months in Atlanta tech is happening soon