Roswell police shoot man suspected of trying to stab MARTA bus driver

Roswell police shot and injured a man Tuesday who allegedly charged them with an “edged weapon” after the man was suspected of using the same weapon in an attempt to stab a MARTA bus driver, authorities said.

The injured man, who has not been publicly identified, was taken to the hospital and his condition is not known, Roswell police said. No officers were hurt during the confrontation, but police did not say if the MARTA bus driver suffered any injuries during the suspected attack.

The incident began on a MARTA bus in the 10000 block of Alpharetta Highway on Tuesday afternoon, police said. The man allegedly attacked the bus driver then fled.