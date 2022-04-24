ajc logo
9-year-old girl, man seriously injured in Marietta motorcycle wreck

A 9-year-old girl and a 44-year-old man were seriously injured after a vehicle crashed into the motorcycle they were riding Saturday in Marietta.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
A 9-year-old girl and a 44-year-old man who were riding a motorcycle sustained serious injuries after a car collided with them while crossing a busy Marietta intersection Saturday afternoon, according to police.

A 2018 Honda Accord was stopped on Delk Road waiting to turn south onto Franklin Gateway around 4:15 p.m., according to a news release. At the same time, a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on Delk Road approaching the intersection.

For reasons police do not yet know, the Honda’s driver then attempted to cross multiple westbound lanes of Delk Road and entered the path of the motorcycle, the release states. The motorcycle struck the front right quarter panel of the Honda, ejecting the motorcycle’s driver and the child passenger.

The man and child were taken to a hospital in serious condition. Police did not disclose the relationship between the two.

The crash remains under investigation, and police have not said whether anyone will face charges.

