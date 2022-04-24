9-year-old girl, man seriously injured in Marietta motorcycle wreck

A 2018 Honda Accord was stopped on Delk Road waiting to turn south onto Franklin Gateway around 4:15 p.m., according to a news release. At the same time, a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on Delk Road approaching the intersection.

For reasons police do not yet know, the Honda’s driver then attempted to cross multiple westbound lanes of Delk Road and entered the path of the motorcycle, the release states. The motorcycle struck the front right quarter panel of the Honda, ejecting the motorcycle’s driver and the child passenger.