5 from Alpharetta, including 2 children, killed in head-on crash in Texas

A head-on crash in northern Texas on Tuesday afternoon killed five people from Alpharetta, including two children, officials said.

The Georgia residents were traveling in a Honda Odyssey on U.S. 67 in Johnson County, southwest of Fort Worth, when a Chevrolet Silverado tried to pass another vehicle on the two-lane highway in a no-passing zone just before 4 p.m., the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said. The Silverado and Odyssey collided head-on, resulting in heavy damage to both front ends.

The victims in the Odyssey included a 10-year-old boy and a 9-year-girl, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Also killed were a 64-year-old man, a 60-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman, all from Alpharetta, and the driver, a 28-year-old man from Irving, Texas, the sheriff’s office said. Their names have not been released pending notification of next of kin.