5 from Alpharetta, including 2 children, killed in head-on crash in Texas

A head-on crash in northern Texas on Tuesday afternoon killed five people from Alpharetta, including two children, officials said.
The Georgia residents were traveling in a Honda Odyssey on U.S. 67 in Johnson County, southwest of Fort Worth, when a Chevrolet Silverado tried to pass another vehicle on the two-lane highway in a no-passing zone just before 4 p.m., the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said. The Silverado and Odyssey collided head-on, resulting in heavy damage to both front ends.
The victims in the Odyssey included a 10-year-old boy and a 9-year-girl, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Also killed were a 64-year-old man, a 60-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman, all from Alpharetta, and the driver, a 28-year-old man from Irving, Texas, the sheriff’s office said. Their names have not been released pending notification of next of kin.
A 26-year-old passenger was the lone survivor riding in the minivan, officials said. The Alpharetta man was taken to a Forth Worth hospital in critical condition.
Three others were injured in the crash, including the Silverado’s 17-year-old driver and a 17-year-old passenger. Both were listed in critical condition.
The fatal wreck shut down the highway for hours. Investigators have not said how fast the vehicles were traveling, but the posted speed limit where the collision happened is 70 mph, according to WFAA in Dallas-Fort Worth. No information was released about possible charges.
“Please continue to pray for the families, our deputies, troopers and all first responders on scene of the tragic crash,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook after the wreck.
The investigation is ongoing.
