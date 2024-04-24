4th defendant pleads guilty in Fulton sex trafficking case

Netter, the only defendant convicted of rape, was given the longest prison sentence.

The case began with a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that led investigators to find and rescue the 14-year-old girl being trafficked and sold for sex, Carr said. The girl had been missing from her College Park home for about seven weeks when she was found.

Months later, Netter and his co-defendants were arrested. The investigation into this case led Carr’s Human Trafficking Unit to open the second case against Seabron and Thayer in DeKalb, which already resulted in convictions.

Netter, a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was already in the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on multiple felony counts when he was charged in the human trafficking case. He has remained in jail since his arrest in August 2021.