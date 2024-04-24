Crime & Public Safety

4th defendant pleads guilty in Fulton sex trafficking case

Jody Netter, 37, of Atlanta, pleaded guilty to seven felony counts, including rape and first-degree cruelty to children, state officials announced.

Credit: File photo

Credit: File photo

Jody Netter, 37, of Atlanta, pleaded guilty to seven felony counts, including rape and first-degree cruelty to children, state officials announced.
By
0 minutes ago

The fourth and final defendant in a 2021 sex trafficking case involving a 14-year-old victim in Fulton County has pleaded guilty, state officials announced Wednesday.

Jody Netter, 37, of Atlanta, pleaded to seven felony counts, including rape and first-degree cruelty to children, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said in a news release. Netter was immediately sentenced to 25 years in prison followed by 15 years on strict probation. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

Explore3 plead guilty to trafficking 14-year-old girl in Fulton

By pleading guilty, Netter follows the same path as his co-defendants: Raphel Olivia Sewer, 44, Courdale Thayer, 23, and Jahaundria Seabron, 27. All received lengthy prison sentences in the Fulton case, while Seabron and Thayer were also convicted in a separate case out of DeKalb County.

Netter, the only defendant convicted of rape, was given the longest prison sentence.

The case began with a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that led investigators to find and rescue the 14-year-old girl being trafficked and sold for sex, Carr said. The girl had been missing from her College Park home for about seven weeks when she was found.

Explore4 charged with human trafficking months after rescue of 14-year-old

Months later, Netter and his co-defendants were arrested. The investigation into this case led Carr’s Human Trafficking Unit to open the second case against Seabron and Thayer in DeKalb, which already resulted in convictions.

Netter, a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was already in the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on multiple felony counts when he was charged in the human trafficking case. He has remained in jail since his arrest in August 2021.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Gov. Kemp signs bill outlawing property squatting in Georgia

Credit: John Spink

Anti-camping laws in Georgia tested by U.S. Supreme Court homeless case

Possible new clue emerges in long-unsolved Lake Oconee killings
2h ago

Credit: Riley Bunch/riley.bunch@ajc.com

Majority of Atlanta Beltline to be completed by 2026 World Cup

Credit: Riley Bunch/riley.bunch@ajc.com

Majority of Atlanta Beltline to be completed by 2026 World Cup

Credit: AP

Trump moves to dismiss two counts in Fulton election indictment
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz

Fight over bike leads to fatal shooting, life sentence for DeKalb man
21m ago
3rd man accused in fatal burglary at DeKalb apartments arrested
2h ago
UPDATE
Gas leak repaired after evacuation at SW Atlanta elementary school
Featured

Credit: Bob Andres

Good and bad: The Falcons have history near top of NFL draft
5 things about the new school voucher program OK’d by Kemp
Watch: Atlanta's own Indigo Girls talk ‘Barbie’ movie motherhood and doing their own...