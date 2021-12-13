4 charged with human trafficking months after rescue of 14-year-old

Netter has remained in the Cobb jail since he was booked Aug. 31 on counts of felony drug possession, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon, jail records show. He is being held on $11,000 bond.

Courdale Thayer of Decatur faces counts of cruelty to children, false imprisonment and aggravated assault, in addition to human trafficking. He was previously booked into the Fulton County Jail on Feb. 27 on two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of theft by taking and one count of making terroristic threats, online jail records show.

Two women, Jahaundria Seabron and Raphel Olivia Sewer, are being held in the Fulton jail on one count each of human trafficking. Sewer was booked Nov. 19, while Seabron was booked Friday.

All four defendants face potential life sentences if convicted, according to Carr.

“Our Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit continues to play an integral role in our state’s response to the abuse and exploitation of Georgia’s children,” Carr said in a statement. “Our team works from the ground up to identify potential cases, locate and rescue victims, and prosecute buyers and traffickers.”

According to Carr’s office, the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has opened 25 cases, made nine arrests, prosecuted 51 defendants and rescued or assisted more than 100 victims this year.

