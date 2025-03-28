Crime & Public Safety
‘Young teen’ killed in shooting at DeKalb home, police say

By
Updated 15 minutes ago

A teenager is dead after a shooting Thursday afternoon at a home in DeKalb County, police said.

Police were called to the 4800 block of Glenwood Road regarding a “young teen” shot at least once, DeKalb police spokesperson Blaine Clark said. The area is just outside of I-285 and off Covington Highway.

Police said that around 5:30 p.m., the victim was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

“Tragically, the young victim in this shooting has died of their injuries,” Clark told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution about four hours later.

Clark said investigators believe the suspect and victim knew each other, but did not provide more information on their relationship.

The victim was not publicly identified. No information was released on a suspected gunman, but Clark confirmed investigators were speaking to a person of interest.

