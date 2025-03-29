2-year-old killed after being struck by SUV in SE Atlanta

The preliminary investigation revealed that a driver in a Land Rover turned onto a private road from Glenwood Avenue, and the victim “suddenly ran in front of the passing” vehicle and was struck, according to police. The driver remained at the scene.

Officials were continuing to investigate the wreck. Charges or citations have not been announced.

The child’s name was not released.

The area where the wreck took place consists of a mixed-use building with several businesses facing the street and a gated apartment community. A Publix is across the street.

