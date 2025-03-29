2-year-old killed after being struck by SUV in SE Atlanta

A 2-year-old was fatally struck by a vehicle Friday evening in southeast Atlanta, police said.
The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of Glenwood Avenue, which corresponds to an apartment complex and a few businesses.
The child was taken to a hospital by a private vehicle, where she later died, authorities said.
The preliminary investigation revealed that a driver in a Land Rover turned onto a private road from Glenwood Avenue, and the victim “suddenly ran in front of the passing” vehicle and was struck, according to police. The driver remained at the scene.
Officials were continuing to investigate the wreck. Charges or citations have not been announced.
The child’s name was not released.
The area where the wreck took place consists of a mixed-use building with several businesses facing the street and a gated apartment community. A Publix is across the street.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Featured
Credit: hshin@ajc.com
Georgia Power grilled about possible gas units not mentioned in long-range plan
Georgia Power this week defended plans to continuing to burn coal to serve data centers and faced questions about the transparency of its pursuit of new gas units.
Georgia backs off THC drink ban, instead allowing sales in liquor stores
THC-infused drinks won't be banned in Georgia under a bill moving toward final votes. Instead, THC drinks could be sold in liquor stores as well as existing hemp retailers.
Is Young Thug back outside? Atlanta rapper to headline another festival
Atlanta rapper Young Thug will headline festivals in Chicago and Belgium this summer, and teased new music under the name UY Scuti.