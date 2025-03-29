Crime & Public Safety
2-year-old killed after being struck by SUV in SE Atlanta

By
1 hour ago

A 2-year-old was fatally struck by a vehicle Friday evening in southeast Atlanta, police said.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of Glenwood Avenue, which corresponds to an apartment complex and a few businesses.

The child was taken to a hospital by a private vehicle, where she later died, authorities said.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a driver in a Land Rover turned onto a private road from Glenwood Avenue, and the victim “suddenly ran in front of the passing” vehicle and was struck, according to police. The driver remained at the scene.

Officials were continuing to investigate the wreck. Charges or citations have not been announced.

The child’s name was not released.

The area where the wreck took place consists of a mixed-use building with several businesses facing the street and a gated apartment community. A Publix is across the street.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

