3 teens arrested in death of girl, 15, shot at family’s Peachtree City apartment

Officers responded to the Greens at Braelinn complex around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and found the 15-year-old dead, according to authorities. Her mother had called 911 after finding the teen unresponsive. The official cause of death will be determined by the county medical examiner, police said, but an entry to Gesswein’s head appears consistent with a gunshot wound, Myers said.

Myers said one suspect was arrested Tuesday afternoon by deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office after he fled a residence in Fayetteville. Around the same time, another suspect was found and detained at that home. They were identified as Smith and Brown. Peachtree City detectives then obtained an arrest warrant for Mathis and found him Wednesday morning following an overnight search, Myers said. His vehicle was seized in Gainesville and he was arrested in Fayetteville, where all three suspects are from, according to county jail records.

Myers said Gesswein had known the suspects for some time and the shooting was “related to matters” between them.

“They knew whose apartment they were at,” he said, adding that police were investigating how the suspects got inside.

Police said they obtained her cellphone and reviewed video after the fatal shooting, which was the first in Peachtree City this year.

“Fortunately, we don’t have this type of crime in Peachtree City very often, but crime is an issue in all communities,” Myers said.

Police said there are no further suspects or danger to the community.