Teen arrested, 1 suspect still at large in fatal shooting during Atlanta brawl

When officers arrived just after 10 p.m., several of the teens were running away from the location. As officers worked to clear the other teens from the area, they found Barlow-Gardener unresponsive with a gunshot wound, officials said.

“Officers also located two additional juvenile victims with apparent gunshot wounds,” police said.

It is not clear how the brawl started, but police said several of the teens present were involved in the fight.

“Somehow, there was some type of gunfire that erupted, striking three juveniles,” Hampton said.

Barlow-Gardener was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died. The two other victims, ages 14 and 15, were taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston with minor injuries, Hampton said.

A 17-year-old was arrested after police found two handguns on him following the brawl and subsequent shooting. Keyontavious Tobias Hood was booked into the Fulton County Jail on a count of possession of a handgun by a person under the age of 18, but he has not been charged directly in Barlow-Gardener’s death.

Homicide investigators identified the 16-year-old as being involved in the fatal shooting, but police did not specify how he was determined to be a suspect or what the extent of his involvement is believed to be.

Police are asking for the public to “take the opportunity to review their presence on (July 3) and account for anybody that may have been in the area that witnessed anything,” Atlanta homicide Detective Terrence Malone said.

Malone said the person captured in the video footage is “significantly involved in this investigation.”

“I’m asking that if anyone can recognize the individual or has knowledge of the incident, please reach out and come forward,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Atlanta police. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.