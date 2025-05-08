Teen shooting victim dies after being driven to DeKalb fire station, police say

A 19-year-old gunshot victim died Wednesday after being driven to a DeKalb County fire station, police said.
Officers were called to Fire Station 10 at the corner of Constitution Road and West Side Place, but police spokesperson Officer Elise Wells said officials are still working to determine where the teenager was shot.
Wells did not say who drove the victim to the fire station. The teenager, who has not been publicly identified, was pronounced dead there, authorities said.
No other details were released about what led to the shooting.
