Teen shooting victim dies after being driven to DeKalb fire station, police say

Officials are still working to determine where the teenager was shot.
Officers responded to the fire station on Constitution Road and West Side Place.

Officers responded to the fire station on Constitution Road and West Side Place.
By
10 minutes ago

A 19-year-old gunshot victim died Wednesday after being driven to a DeKalb County fire station, police said.

Officers were called to Fire Station 10 at the corner of Constitution Road and West Side Place, but police spokesperson Officer Elise Wells said officials are still working to determine where the teenager was shot.

Wells did not say who drove the victim to the fire station. The teenager, who has not been publicly identified, was pronounced dead there, authorities said.

No other details were released about what led to the shooting.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

