2-month-old OK after teen steals car, leaves her behind dumpster, police say

After searching apartment complexes along Mt. Zion Road, the baby girl was found at the Tara Woods Apartments, police said. She was unarmed and reunited with her mother.

According to the baby’s mother, she had parked her vehicle at Champion Wings and Fish near Jonesboro and left the keys inside and the car running while she went to pick up food, police said. She came outside to see her car being driven away by someone she didn’t know.

After an alert was issued to find the car, Clayton County deputies saw the Acura turn in front of them from Southlake Parkway and Mt. Zion Road made an attempt to initiate a traffic stop, investigators said. But the driver didn’t stop and drove at a high rate of speed, traveling onto a sidewalk and concrete median before crashing near a cemetery.

Johnson was charged with motor vehicle theft, kidnapping, reckless conduct, hit-and-run, cruelty to children, fleeing and eluding, disobeying a traffic control device and reckless conduct, according to police.