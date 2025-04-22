Crime & Public Safety
Crime & Public Safety

Life sentence for Gwinnett father who killed 9-week-old daughter in 2019

Infant’s injuries were consistent with being ‘violently squeezed and shaken,’ authorities said.
Khaliq Woods, 29, was sentenced to life in prison in his daughter's 2019 death, officials said.

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Khaliq Woods, 29, was sentenced to life in prison in his daughter's 2019 death, officials said.
By
1 hour ago

A 9-week-old girl died in 2019 after suffering several injuries.

Her father is now headed to prison after being found guilty in a Gwinnett County courtroom Friday.

Khaliq Woods, 29, was convicted of two counts of felony murder, one count of aggravated battery and one count of first-degree cruelty to children in the death of Kamila Woods in November 2019, the Gwinnett district attorney’s office said. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

“We grieve with the family of the deceased child, Kamila Woods,” DA Patsy Austin-Gatson said in a statement. “This is a tragedy that an infant’s life was taken. We pray that the outcome of this trial will help Kamila’s family heal.”

An autopsy revealed that Kamila suffered multiple rib fractures, a lacerated liver and bleeding and swelling of the brain, according to DA’s office spokesman Marcus Garner.

ExploreProsecutors: Gwinnett father Googled ‘broken ribs’ as 9-week-old died

Authorities said Kamila was already deceased when Woods took her to Northside Hospital in Duluth on the morning of Nov. 30.

He told police that the night before he had been playing with the baby by tossing her into the air and catching her. During one of those catches, officials said, he felt the baby’s side “go in” and heard her wheezing.

Kamila Woods was 9 weeks old when she died from several injuries in 2019.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

icon to expand image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Woods reportedly put Kamila to bed around 10 p.m. and checked on her at approximately 2 a.m., Garner said. He reported to police that Kamila had not moved and she would not take a bottle or pacifier. Search warrant records showed that around that same time, Woods made several online searches for “symptoms of broken ribs in children.”

Around 6 a.m., officials said, Woods checked on the infant again before ordering a ride to the hospital.

Evidence presented at trial indicated that Kamila’s injuries were consistent with being “violently squeezed and shaken,” Garner said.

Jurors deliberated for 10 hours before reaching their verdict.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Surveillance footage from an Acworth Walmart shows Mahendra Patel interacting with a shopper who later accused him of trying to snatch her son. The man's attorney says the video contradicts the police department's version of events. (Handout)

Credit: Contributed

Cobb Walmart footage appears to contradict attempted kidnapping claims

Suspect still the county jail without bond 25 days later

‘Where’s the crime?’: Local attorneys stunned by Walmart surveillance tapes

Man killed after shooting Paulding deputy during wellness check, officials say

One Paulding County deputy was shot in the shoulder inside the suspect's bedroom, where it appeared the man was waiting for officers.

The Latest

A goat remains on the loose after escaping law enforcement in Duluth, police said. (Channel 2 Action News)

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Goat on the run in Gwinnett: ‘It had unfinished business’

2h ago

Man pleads guilty to crashing into FBI’s Atlanta gate in 2024

2h ago

Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation gives $2.5M grant to Atlanta Humane Society

Featured

A drone image of the R.M. Clayton Water Reclamation Center taken by the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper on May 7, 2024.

Credit: SPECIAL

Atlanta, DeKalb customers rack up millions in unpaid water and sewer bills

Dozens of water and sewer bills worth more than $500,000 are owed to both governments as they spend millions in system upgrades.

Atlanta faces $20M budget deficit, potential layoffs ahead

Howard Shook, chair of the Atlanta City Council’s Finance and Executive Committee, said city officials will be facing what he called a “no budget” instead of a “yes budget.”

Grindhouse replaces NFA Burger at Truist Park just weeks into baseball season

NFA Burger owner Billy Kramer shut down his slider stand at Truist Park just a few weeks into the Atlanta Braves' 2025 season.