X
Dark Mode Toggle

2 men hospitalized after shooting at Cobb apartment complex, police say

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Two men were shot early Thursday at a Cobb County apartment complex, authorities said.

Cobb County police responded around 1:25 a.m. to Premier Apartments on Premier Lane near the Flagstone neighborhood just north of I-20, where officers found the men suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said one of the victims had a gunshot wound to his left foot, while the other had a gunshot wound to the arm and torso. They were both found in front of separate apartment buildings.

The victims, both 23 and 19 years old, were described as stable and taken to a hospital.

Police have not publicly identified a suspect. Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Cobb County police at 770-499-4111.

An investigation is ongoing.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Jan. 6 documents: Georgia legislators answered Trump’s call to overturn election2h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

The Jolt: Bee Nguyen to join Warnock’s staff as top state aide
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

School librarians could face criminal charges under Georgia bill
3h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Matt Olson and Reece Blankenship share bond, vision for change around autism
2h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Matt Olson and Reece Blankenship share bond, vision for change around autism
2h ago

Credit: SPECIAL PHOTO

DeKalb inspects Atlanta training center site ahead of court hearing
1h ago
The Latest

THURSDAY’S WEATHER: Warm trend continues; heavy rain, storms possible later
2h ago
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in SW Atlanta
2h ago
13-year-old found shot to death in street near his Gwinnett home
13h ago
Featured

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

American Dream For Rent: Investors slam tenants with fees, evictions
4h ago
Thomas Dortch, Atlanta civic leader, dead at 72
15h ago
THURSDAY’S WEATHER: Warm trend continues; heavy rain, storms possible later
2h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top