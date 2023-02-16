2 men hospitalized after shooting at Cobb apartment complex, police say

Cobb County police responded around 1:25 a.m. to Premier Apartments on Premier Lane near the Flagstone neighborhood just north of I-20, where officers found the men suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said one of the victims had a gunshot wound to his left foot, while the other had a gunshot wound to the arm and torso. They were both found in front of separate apartment buildings.

The victims, both 23 and 19 years old, were described as stable and taken to a hospital.