2 bulldogs stolen at gunpoint from dogwalker in downtown Atlanta

It was just after 8:30 p.m. when police responded to a robbery call in the 200 block of Walker Street in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood. At the scene, officers spoke with the victim, who said he was walking Scotch and Stogie when the three masked men approached, guns drawn. They demanded the dogs.

The dogwalker complied, but quickly gave chase as the men ran away with the dogs. Police said one of the suspects fired a shot before getting into a vehicle, which left the area. No one was injured.

During the investigation, authorities got word of a nearby car crash that appeared to involve the same vehicle. The driver, who remained at the scene, told officers that three masked men got into his car and forced him to drive at gunpoint.

“The driver complied, but at some point he collided with another vehicle and the three males fled the scene on foot,” police said.

No arrests have been made in connection with the dognapping, but police said the driver of the crashed vehicle was later taken into custody for having an outstanding warrant from an unrelated incident. He was booked into the Fulton County Jail. His name was not released.

Sunday’s incident was the latest involving a stolen bulldog in metro Atlanta.

In August, 22-year-old Jayden McKinnon was fatally shot by a suspect who robbed him and stole his French bulldog at the Willowest in Lindbergh apartment complex in Buckhead. He was walking his two dogs at the time. A week later, David Edward Kinney was arrested on multiple charges related to the incident, police said. The dog was recovered, and both of McKinnon’s dogs are now living with his mother.

Three years earlier, a French bulldog was stolen from a man at gunpoint in northwest Atlanta’s Washington Park. “The puppy was off its leash and two male suspects took the animal and threatened the victim with a firearm when the victim protested,” police said after the August 2020 crime.

The previous summer, a 4-month-old Merle French bulldog was taken from a woman’s home on Langhorn Way in Norcross. According to the Gwinnett County police report, a bedroom window was open and the light had been left on. The dog was valued at $3,000 in the police report, while the owner said she paid $6,000.

