Man’s puppy stolen at gunpoint in Atlanta park

Police are searching for two dognappers who stole a man’s puppy at gunpoint Saturday morning in an Atlanta park, authorities said.
Officers responded to the robbery call in the 800 block of Mayson Turner Road about 8:30 a.m., Atlanta police spokesman Officer Steve Avery said. When they arrived, they met with a man who told them two suspects took his French bulldog from Washington Park.
“The puppy was off its leash and two male suspects took the animal and threatened the victim with a firearm when the victim protested,” Avery said.
Nobody was injured in the incident, but police are still looking for the suspects and the dog.
