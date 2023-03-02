2 arrested, charged with murder in South Fulton shooting

Two men were arrested Thursday in connection with a deadly shooting in South Fulton last month, according to authorities.
South Fulton officers got a call Feb. 21 about a person shot in the 6100 block of Mallory Road, just off Flat Shoals Road and near the Gladys S. Dennard Library, police said. When they arrived, they found a man, identified as Antoine Richard, with a gunshot wound. He died a short time later.
Investigators eventually identified two suspects: Antonio Spear and McKinley Johnson. Just over a week later, both were taken into custody.
They each face one count of murder, according to online jail records. Spears faces an additional charge of aggravated assault.
Police did not release any other information about the victim or suspects or any details about the circumstances of the shooting.
