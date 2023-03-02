X
Dark Mode Toggle

2 arrested, charged with murder in South Fulton shooting

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago

Two men were arrested Thursday in connection with a deadly shooting in South Fulton last month, according to authorities.

South Fulton officers got a call Feb. 21 about a person shot in the 6100 block of Mallory Road, just off Flat Shoals Road and near the Gladys S. Dennard Library, police said. When they arrived, they found a man, identified as Antoine Richard, with a gunshot wound. He died a short time later.

Investigators eventually identified two suspects: Antonio Spear and McKinley Johnson. Just over a week later, both were taken into custody.

They each face one count of murder, according to online jail records. Spears faces an additional charge of aggravated assault.

Police did not release any other information about the victim or suspects or any details about the circumstances of the shooting.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Charlotte B. Teagle

Jim Balloun dies at 84, helped build Atlanta businesses, arts6h ago

Credit: Jim Galloway

Newly discovered early ‘Gone With the Wind’ movie script reveals a much harsher depiction...
4h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Isn’t it time we heard from UGA’s Kirby Smart?
22h ago

Credit: Nicole Craine/The New York Times

The Jolt: Georgia Senate to vote on ‘Buckhead City’ bills today
7h ago

Credit: Nicole Craine/The New York Times

The Jolt: Georgia Senate to vote on ‘Buckhead City’ bills today
7h ago

Credit: AP

Braves prospect Blake Burkhalter to undergo Tommy John surgery
17m ago
The Latest

3rd arrest made in shooting at Perimeter Mall that injured 2
22m ago
Gwinnett high school golfer killed in crash had infectious smile, big dreams
46m ago
BREAKING: 20-year-old arrested in Gwinnett teenager’s shooting death
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

The Jolt: Busy, long day at the Georgia Legislature. Some bills to watch
7h ago
Atlanta neighbors want to reclaim and revitalize the Joyland neighborhood
A day in Jimmy Carter’s hometown of Plains - A special Politically Georgia podcast
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top