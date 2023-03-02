2 arrested, charged with murder in South Fulton shooting

South Fulton officers got a call Feb. 21 about a person shot in the 6100 block of Mallory Road, just off Flat Shoals Road and near the Gladys S. Dennard Library, police said. When they arrived, they found a man, identified as Antoine Richard, with a gunshot wound. He died a short time later.

Investigators eventually identified two suspects: Antonio Spear and McKinley Johnson. Just over a week later, both were taken into custody.