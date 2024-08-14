2 arrested after brothers fatally shot in DeKalb home’s basement

After two brothers were found with fatal gunshot wounds in the basement of a DeKalb County home Monday, quick work by detectives led to the arrests of two suspects on murder charges, authorities said.

Officers were called to a home on Emerald Lake Drive in the Emerald Estates neighborhood off Snapfinger Road after getting reports of a shooting Monday, DeKalb police said. They found two victims with critical injuries.

Both were taken to the hospital but later died, police said. They were identified as 21-year-old Broderick Shovely and 17-year-old Santino Shovely by the DeKalb Medical Examiner’s Office.