2 arrested after brothers fatally shot in DeKalb home’s basement

After two brothers were found with fatal gunshot wounds in the basement of a DeKalb County home Monday, quick work by detectives led to the arrests of two suspects on murder charges, authorities said.
Officers were called to a home on Emerald Lake Drive in the Emerald Estates neighborhood off Snapfinger Road after getting reports of a shooting Monday, DeKalb police said. They found two victims with critical injuries.
Both were taken to the hospital but later died, police said. They were identified as 21-year-old Broderick Shovely and 17-year-old Santino Shovely by the DeKalb Medical Examiner’s Office.
Police said detectives at the scene were able to quickly identify and track down two suspects, who were located about 10 miles away in the Wishing Well Hills neighborhood near Conley.
One of the suspects was found at a home on Rockey Valley Drive in the same clothes they were wearing during the alleged shooting, police said. The second suspect was found nearby and both were taken into custody without incident and booked into the DeKalb jail. They have not been publicly identified by police.
They were each booked Wednesday on two counts of murder and two counts of criminal attempt to commit a felony.
Police have not responded to requests for further information.
