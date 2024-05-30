Breaking: Third confirmed human bird flu case in U.S. raises stakes for Georgia
Crime & Public Safety

19-year-old arrested in teen's fatal shooting at Gainesville apartments

Ja’quez Sims is facing charges in the death of Jaishawn Overstreet at a Hall County apartment complex, police said.

Ja’quez Sims is facing charges in the death of Jaishawn Overstreet at a Hall County apartment complex, police said.
By
15 minutes ago

A man was arrested Tuesday in the killing of a 16-year-old at a Gainesville apartment complex, police said.

Ja’quez Jeremiah Marquis Sims, 19, was taken into custody after a search warrant was executed at his home on Swann Drive, authorities stated. He is facing charges of murder and aggravated assault, and is being held without bond at the Hall County Jail in the death of Jaishawn Overstreet.

On April 27, police said Overstreet traveled to Ridgecrest Apartments on Roper Hill Road to meet with someone for “alleged criminal activity.” At some point during an encounter, Sims is accused of fatally shooting the Gwinnett County teen.

Overstreet, who was shot in the head, was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in critical condition and died two days later.

Officials did not say who the teenager was meeting at the apartment complex or elaborate about the alleged criminal activity.

“We did want the public to know this was not a random crime,” police spokesman Lt. Kevin Holbrook said soon after the shooting.

Witnesses worked with a Gainesville police sketch artist who drew a composite of the suspect. Ja’quez Sims is now charged in the killing

Credit: Gainesville Police Department

