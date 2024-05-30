19-year-old arrested in teen’s fatal shooting at Gainesville apartments

A man was arrested Tuesday in the killing of a 16-year-old at a Gainesville apartment complex, police said.

Ja’quez Jeremiah Marquis Sims, 19, was taken into custody after a search warrant was executed at his home on Swann Drive, authorities stated. He is facing charges of murder and aggravated assault, and is being held without bond at the Hall County Jail in the death of Jaishawn Overstreet.

On April 27, police said Overstreet traveled to Ridgecrest Apartments on Roper Hill Road to meet with someone for “alleged criminal activity.” At some point during an encounter, Sims is accused of fatally shooting the Gwinnett County teen.