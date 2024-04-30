16-year-old dies after being shot in head at Gainesville apartments

A 16-year-old boy has died after being shot in the head at an apartment complex in Gainesville over the weekend, authorities said Tuesday.

Jaishawn Overstreet, from Gwinnett County, had traveled to the Ridgecrest Apartments on Roper Hill Road for “alleged criminal activity” Saturday afternoon when he was shot, according to Gainesville police. The teenager was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in critical condition, but died Monday.

“Unfortunately, we are not able to release the details of the alleged criminal activity at this time, as it is pertinent to the ongoing criminal investigation,” Gainesville police spokesman Lt. Kevin Holbrook told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “However, we did want the public to know this was not a random crime.”

Witnesses worked with a Gainesville police sketch artist who drew a composite of a person considered a suspect in the case, authorities said.

Jaishawn Overstreet, 16-years-old, of Gwinnett County, died as a result of... Posted by Gainesville Police Department on Tuesday, April 30, 2024

“If you can help ID this person or have any information that may assist in this case, please call 911,” police added.

No other details were released, including what led to the shooting.

