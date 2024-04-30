Crime & Public Safety

16-year-old dies after being shot in head at Gainesville apartments

Gainesville police are investigating the death of a Gwinnett County teenager who was shot in the head Saturday after traveling to an apartment complex in the city for "alleged criminal activity," authorities said.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Gainesville police are investigating the death of a Gwinnett County teenager who was shot in the head Saturday after traveling to an apartment complex in the city for "alleged criminal activity," authorities said.
By
31 minutes ago

A 16-year-old boy has died after being shot in the head at an apartment complex in Gainesville over the weekend, authorities said Tuesday.

Jaishawn Overstreet, from Gwinnett County, had traveled to the Ridgecrest Apartments on Roper Hill Road for “alleged criminal activity” Saturday afternoon when he was shot, according to Gainesville police. The teenager was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in critical condition, but died Monday.

“Unfortunately, we are not able to release the details of the alleged criminal activity at this time, as it is pertinent to the ongoing criminal investigation,” Gainesville police spokesman Lt. Kevin Holbrook told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “However, we did want the public to know this was not a random crime.”

Witnesses worked with a Gainesville police sketch artist who drew a composite of a person considered a suspect in the case, authorities said.

𝗣𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗶𝗰 𝗔𝘀𝘀𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗡𝗲𝗲𝗱𝗲𝗱- 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝗼𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲 Jaishawn Overstreet, 16-years-old, of Gwinnett County, died as a result of...

Posted by Gainesville Police Department on Tuesday, April 30, 2024

“If you can help ID this person or have any information that may assist in this case, please call 911,” police added.

No other details were released, including what led to the shooting.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

LIVE UPDATES
All 16 arrested at UGA protest released from Athens jail

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Keisha Lance Bottoms joins Coinbase Global Advisory Council

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Fulton reprimanded for missed votes in initial 2022 primary count

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Campus protests: What happened Monday at Emory, UGA, Morehouse, Ga. Southern

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Campus protests: What happened Monday at Emory, UGA, Morehouse, Ga. Southern

Credit: AP

THE LATEST
Judge finds Trump violated gag order in hush money trial 9 times, fines him $9K
9m ago
The Latest

Child killed in shooting at Paulding home
12m ago
TRAFFIC UPDATE
Overturned big rig spills soda onto Fulton Industrial
1h ago
WATCH
Sandy Springs police arrest kidnapping suspect at hiking trail
Featured

Credit: AP

Georgia war hero Ralph Puckett Jr. lies in honor at U.S. Capitol
Zebras get loose near highway exit, gallop into Washington community before most are...
The surprising health benefits of scheduling lazy days