17-year-old charged in Roswell hit-and-run; 2 women in 70s injured

A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with Roswell a hit-and-run that critically injured two women in their 70s Saturday morning, according to authorities.
Officers got a call from a passerby reporting two injured pedestrians along Roxburgh Drive in the Country Club of Roswell around 6:30 a.m., police said. When they arrived, they found the septuagenarians with critical injuries. An update on their condition was not provided.
Using evidence left at the scene and license plate readers, police determined the suspected vehicle was a white 1996 Honda Civic, according to a police statement. Investigators then learned the driver was Gerardo Ordaz.
The teen was located later the same day and arrested, police said. He’s been booked into the Fulton County jail on two counts of hit-and-run, two counts of serious injury by vehicle, driver failure to exercise due care and driving while unlicensed.
No other details about the incident were released by police.
The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4100. Anonymous information can be provided through Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.org.
