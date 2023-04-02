17-year-old charged in Roswell hit-and-run; 2 women in 70s injured

Officers got a call from a passerby reporting two injured pedestrians along Roxburgh Drive in the Country Club of Roswell around 6:30 a.m., police said. When they arrived, they found the septuagenarians with critical injuries. An update on their condition was not provided.

Using evidence left at the scene and license plate readers, police determined the suspected vehicle was a white 1996 Honda Civic, according to a police statement. Investigators then learned the driver was Gerardo Ordaz.