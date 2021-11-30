14-year-old girl shot, killed during Douglas home invasion, family says

“I dropped down on my knees and I prayed and prayed that that child would make it,” Jaquan Straughn told the news station. “There was really nothing I could do. Because a couple of people were trying to get close, but the officer was telling us to get back.”

A Douglas County sheriff’s spokesman declined to provide an update Monday, citing the ongoing investigation. No further details will be released until arrests are made, Capt. Trent Wilson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Scott is at least the third child in metro Atlanta to be killed by gunfire in recent weeks. Her death follows that of 8-year-old Kayden Jones, who was shot Nov. 13 at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta. On the night of Thanksgiving, 5-year-old Khalis Eberhart was killed in South Fulton when a 3-year-old sibling accidentally fired a round into her chest.

More than 20 children and teenagers have been killed in metro Atlanta shootings this year, with Eberhart among the youngest victims.

The fundraiser for Scott’s family had collected more than $7,000 of its $25,000 goal as of Tuesday morning.