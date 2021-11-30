14-year-old girl shot, killed during Douglas home invasion, family says

A 14-year-old girl who died Saturday at a Douglas County gas station was shot during an attempted home invasion, according to her family.
Few details about the incident that killed Kyra Scott have been released by authorities. According to her family, the teenager was shot during an “attempted home robbery” before she was driven to the Marathon on Stewart Mill Road in an attempt to get help. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed she died at the gas station around 2:30 p.m.
“Kyra was the kindest little girl you would’ve ever met,” her sister, Auriel Sam, said on a GoFundMe page raising money for funeral expenses. “She had the biggest heart and always wanted to be around her family. Kyra was 14 years old. I never thought I would lose my sister to gun violence.”
Family members confirmed her identity to Channel 2 Action News. Deputies told the news station that Scott’s death was linked to a shooting less than a mile from the Marathon on Vicki Lane, where they collected evidence at a home until 5 a.m. Sunday.
Scott’s mother attempted to rush her to the hospital following the shooting but stopped at the gas station for help, Channel 2 reported. Witnesses described a traumatic scene.
“I dropped down on my knees and I prayed and prayed that that child would make it,” Jaquan Straughn told the news station. “There was really nothing I could do. Because a couple of people were trying to get close, but the officer was telling us to get back.”
A Douglas County sheriff’s spokesman declined to provide an update Monday, citing the ongoing investigation. No further details will be released until arrests are made, Capt. Trent Wilson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Scott is at least the third child in metro Atlanta to be killed by gunfire in recent weeks. Her death follows that of 8-year-old Kayden Jones, who was shot Nov. 13 at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta. On the night of Thanksgiving, 5-year-old Khalis Eberhart was killed in South Fulton when a 3-year-old sibling accidentally fired a round into her chest.
More than 20 children and teenagers have been killed in metro Atlanta shootings this year, with Eberhart among the youngest victims.
The fundraiser for Scott’s family had collected more than $7,000 of its $25,000 goal as of Tuesday morning.
