Douglas County deputies investigating after child dies at gas station

Douglas County deputies are investigating after a child died at a gas station Saturday afternoon, authorities said.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has shared few details about the incident but confirmed that it happened at a Marathon gas station on Stewart Mill Road around 2:30 p.m. A cause of death was not provided. Authorities did not say what type of investigation was being conducted in the death, and deputies did not mention if any suspects or persons of interest had been detained.
Jaquan Straughn, a witness who spoke to Channel 2 Action News, said that the experience was traumatizing.
“I dropped down on my knees and I prayed and prayed that that child would make it,” Straughn told the news station. “There was really nothing I could do. Because a couple of people were trying to get close, but the officer was telling us to get back.”
This is the second death of a child in metro Atlanta this holiday week to be investigated by police. On Thursday, 5-year-old Khalis Eberhart was killed at a South Fulton apartment complex. Police said that a bullet struck Eberhart in the chest after another child found an unsecured gun and fired the weapon.
We are working to learn more about Saturday’s incident.
