Douglas County deputies investigating after child dies at gas station

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has shared few details about the incident but confirmed that it happened at a Marathon gas station on Stewart Mill Road around 2:30 p.m. A cause of death was not provided. Authorities did not say what type of investigation was being conducted in the death, and deputies did not mention if any suspects or persons of interest had been detained.

Jaquan Straughn, a witness who spoke to Channel 2 Action News, said that the experience was traumatizing.