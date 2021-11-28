ajc logo
X

Douglas County deputies investigating after child dies at gas station

A child died at a Douglas County gas station Saturday afternoon.
Caption
A child died at a Douglas County gas station Saturday afternoon.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago

Douglas County deputies are investigating after a child died at a gas station Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has shared few details about the incident but confirmed that it happened at a Marathon gas station on Stewart Mill Road around 2:30 p.m. A cause of death was not provided. Authorities did not say what type of investigation was being conducted in the death, and deputies did not mention if any suspects or persons of interest had been detained.

Jaquan Straughn, a witness who spoke to Channel 2 Action News, said that the experience was traumatizing.

“I dropped down on my knees and I prayed and prayed that that child would make it,” Straughn told the news station. “There was really nothing I could do. Because a couple of people were trying to get close, but the officer was telling us to get back.”

ExploreSouth Fulton girl, 5, dies after being shot at apartment

This is the second death of a child in metro Atlanta this holiday week to be investigated by police. On Thursday, 5-year-old Khalis Eberhart was killed at a South Fulton apartment complex. Police said that a bullet struck Eberhart in the chest after another child found an unsecured gun and fired the weapon.

We are working to learn more about Saturday’s incident.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

ajc.com

Caroline Silva
Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News and Crime and Public safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
WATCH: Atlanta firefighters tackle another Cheshire Bridge Road overpass fire
1h ago
Resettlement agencies set fundraising goals to help new arrivals
3h ago
Escapee from Rockdale County jail captured after 12 hours
17h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top