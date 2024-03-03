Crime & Public Safety

1 shot by Cobb officer after fighting inside Six Flags on opening day, police say

Police exchanged gunfire with a suspect outside Six Flags Over Georgia on Saturday evening after fighting was reported inside the park on its opening day for the season, authorities said. (Photo: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Benjamin Hendren

Credit: Benjamin Hendren

Police exchanged gunfire with a suspect outside Six Flags Over Georgia on Saturday evening after fighting was reported inside the park on its opening day for the season, authorities said. (Photo: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
By
Updated 25 minutes ago

Police exchanged gunfire with a suspect outside Six Flags Over Georgia on Saturday evening after a large “unruly crowd” allegedly caused chaos inside the park on its opening day for the season, authorities said.

At about 6:15 p.m., Cobb police said they assisted Six Flags security with the crowd that had swelled to between 500 to 600 guests who were “running through the park and fighting.” Officers and security personnel followed them out of the park and onto Six Flags Parkway near South Service Road.

“As officers followed the crowd out, ensuring they left the property, an unknown number of suspects fired at officers,” police said. “An officer returned fire, striking one of the suspects.”

The injured person was given medical aid on scene before being taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, according to authorities. Their identity was not released, and police have not said if they face charges.

Cobb County police are on the scene of a shooting outside of Six Flags Over Georgia on Saturday, March 2, 2024. The GBI is investigating after the shooting involved officers. (Photo: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Benjamin Hendren

icon to expand image

Credit: Benjamin Hendren

In a statement, the park said the shooting did not occur on its property or parking lot.

“This took place on South Service Road that is not owned or operated by Six Flags,” the statement read. “However, we join our community and the Atlanta region in our commitment to safety and security. We won’t put up with that type of activity here.”

Cobb police got into a shootout with a person outside Six Flags on Saturday after a large crowd allegedly fought inside the park, authorities said.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

icon to expand image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

It was the second year in a row that fighting was reported inside the park on the first day of the season. Last March, a parkgoer, Justin Clayton, told Channel 2 Action News that he and his family saw multiple groups of teenagers get into fights. In a statement released to the media after that incident, Six Flags said it removed the young people who engaged in fights.

ExploreMultiple fights reported at Six Flags Over Georgia on 1st day of new season

“Unfortunately, several groups of young people decided to engage in inappropriate behavior in more than one area of the park,” the statement added. “Their actions disrupted the park experience for our guests and violated our park policies. ... We have absolutely no tolerance for inappropriate behavior. Safety for our guests, and our team members, is our foremost priority. Unruly behavior will not be tolerated.”

Police said the GBI was notified and will take over the investigation into Saturday’s gunfire.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting outside of Six Flags Over Georgia on. Saturday, March 2, 2024. (Photo Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Benjamin Hendren

icon to expand image

Credit: Benjamin Hendren

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz

Gridlock Guy: Tailgating belongs on the racetrack, not the highway2h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

It’s qualifying week in Georgia: Here’s how it will shape the 2024 election.
1h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Crews leveled an Atlanta homeless camp. Here’s what happened to residents

Credit: Auzzy Byrdsell

‘A Different World’ cast visits Atlanta University Center during HBCU tour
15h ago

Credit: Auzzy Byrdsell

‘A Different World’ cast visits Atlanta University Center during HBCU tour
15h ago

EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Falcons strength coach speaks against low NFLPA report grade
20h ago
The Latest

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

2nd suspect charged in Gwinnett home invasion disguised as police raid
Father, daughter charged with murder in man’s death at DeKalb apartments
Gwinnett teen gets life sentence for murder committed when he was 15
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Fans trekking to Zoo Atlanta for a glimpse of last pandas in the U.S.
Watch: Monica Pearson interviews the chefs behind an Atlanta Michelin-star restaurant
15 things to do this weekend: barbecue and brunch festivals