Multiple fights reported at Six Flags Over Georgia on park’s reopening day

Multiple fights at Six Flags Over Georgia were reported on its opening day for the 2023 season Saturday, according to Channel 2 Action News.
One parkgoer, Justin Clayton, told the news station that he and his family saw multiple groups of teenagers get into fights.
“There was a group of probably 60 teenagers just start fighting in front us,” Clayton said. “Security seemed calm for about five to six minutes; 45 minutes later, three more fights happened in front of us and it was the same group of teenagers.”
In a statement released to the media, the park said it removed the young people who engaged in fights.
“Unfortunately, several groups of young people decided to engage in inappropriate behavior in more than one area of the park,” the statement read. “Their actions disrupted the park experience for our guests and violated our park policies. ... We have absolutely no tolerance for inappropriate behavior. Safety for our guests, and our team members, is our foremost priority. Unruly behavior will not be tolerated.”
It is unclear whether Cobb County police responded to any fights at the park or if anyone was injured. Police did not immediately respond to a request for information from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
