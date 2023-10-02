Six Flags employee dies after falling out of van during Fright Fest

A woman working at Six Flags Over Georgia during the park’s annual Fright Fest event Sunday died after she fell out of a van on the property and hit her head, authorities said.

Andrea Crook, 43, of Villa Rica, died at Grady Memorial Hospital after being injured just before 5:15 p.m., Cobb County police said in a statement. Crook was treated at the scene before being taken to Grady alive but suffering from life-threatening injuries.

According to the initial investigation, police said Crook was one of several Six Flags employees riding in the cargo area of a van on park property. Crook fell out of the back of the van as it drove through an uphill, left-hand curve on Harbor Way, suffering a severe head injury when she hit the pavement, according to police.

Officials did not say how Crook was able to fall out of the rear doors of the van. No charges were announced.

Representatives for Six Flags have not responded to questions about the incident.

Fright Fest lasts for about six weeks, beginning in mid-September and running through Halloween. Attractions such as haunted houses, themed “scare zones” and Halloween shows are added to the park’s usual operations, requiring Six Flags to hire many temporary workers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cobb police detectives at 770-499-3987.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

