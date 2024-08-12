Crime & Public Safety

1 person shot and killed at Midtown MARTA station

A person was shot to death at a Midtown MARTA station Sunday night, officials said.

A MARTA security officer heard gunshots around 9 p.m. at the Arts Center station, less than a mile west of Piedmont Park. The guard found one victim with a gunshot wound on the bus loop, according to MARTA officials.

The victim later died at the hospital. The person’s name has not been publicly released.

MARTA’s security officers ride buses and trains to assist people and alert officers to dangerous situations. They work alongside MARTA police, but they are not sworn officers.

Police have not released any additional details about the case. They did not provide a suspect description but said they are working to identify the alleged shooter.

