1 dead in double shooting at SW Atlanta apartments

One person is dead and another is injured after a Thursday afternoon shooting at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta, police said.
Officers responded to the Reserve at Birch Creek apartments in the 3900 block of Campbellton Road around 5:40 p.m. Police spokesman John Predmore said two gunshot victims were found at the scene.
One victim was pronounced dead. The condition of the other victim was not disclosed.
Predmore did not say where at the complex the shooting took place or what may have led to it. No information was provided on a suspect.
The crime scene is just west of I-285 and near the William Walker Recreation Center and the Southwest Atlanta Christian Academy.
