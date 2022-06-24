ajc logo
Where Georgia women seeking abortion may have to travel

COVID-19
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
25 minutes ago
After Roe v. Wade, Georgia women’s abortions will go out-of-state

Now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned, Georgia’s new law outlawing abortion at about 6 weeks is likely to go into effect in the coming months, after it finishes court review. Abortion by pill in the state will be illegal in the same way surgical abortion will be.

That means most women in Georgia will learn of their pregnancies after it’s too late to get an abortion in Georgia, and if they want one they will have to travel.

According to the Guttmacher Institute, a pro-choice research nonprofit, the average one-way drive for a Georgia woman to get an abortion will go from 17 miles to about 200 miles. The nearest state will be North Carolina, and Virginia or Maryland beyond that.

Experts say that for many women, however, driving distance will be less important than where a woman has personal contacts, like a relative she can stay with. So a patient may fly to California or New York rather than drive to a geographically closer location.

Click here to see the Institute’s interactive map. Click on a state to see details for that state. Note: The map will apparently no longer be updated by the Guttmacher Institute after Friday.

About the Author

Ariel Hart is a reporter on health care issues. She works on the AJC’s politics team and has reported on subjects including the Voting Rights Act and transportation.

