Georgia not alone: Most neighboring states also plan to ban abortions

Georgia is poised to ban abortion in most cases once a doctor can detect fetal cardiac activity, typically about six weeks into a pregnancy.
About 25 other states also are expected to outlaw or more sharply restrict abortions in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, which had guaranteed the right to abortions nationwide.
That includes several states bordering Georgia, meaning Georgia women seeking abortions could have limited choices even if they venture outside the state.
North Carolina has no “trigger law” or immediate plans to ban abortion, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights.
But Georgia’s other neighboring states — Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee and Florida — are expected to move quickly to ban abortions or heighten restrictions.
A Georgian’s average driving distance to an abortion clinic is expected to increase more than tenfold, from 17 miles to 203 miles, the Guttmacher Institute has estimated.
Below is a map showing states that are certain or likely to ban abortions.
