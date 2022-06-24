BreakingNews
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion
Georgia not alone: Most neighboring states also plan to ban abortions

Anti-abortion protesters gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Georgia News
By Mike Esterl
43 minutes ago
Few choices seen for Georgia women seeking to end pregnancies

Georgia is poised to ban abortion in most cases once a doctor can detect fetal cardiac activity, typically about six weeks into a pregnancy.

About 25 other states also are expected to outlaw or more sharply restrict abortions in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, which had guaranteed the right to abortions nationwide.

That includes several states bordering Georgia, meaning Georgia women seeking abortions could have limited choices even if they venture outside the state.

North Carolina has no “trigger law” or immediate plans to ban abortion, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights.

But Georgia’s other neighboring states — Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee and Florida — are expected to move quickly to ban abortions or heighten restrictions.

A Georgian’s average driving distance to an abortion clinic is expected to increase more than tenfold, from 17 miles to 203 miles, the Guttmacher Institute has estimated.

Below is a map showing states that are certain or likely to ban abortions.

About the Author

Follow Mike Esterl on twitter

Mike Esterl is a senior editor. He helps plan and coordinate enterprise articles across the newsroom.

