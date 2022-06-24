Eyes on appeals court as Georgians wait to see local impact of abortion ruling

Now that the Supreme Court has ruled on the Dobbs case, it is likely the Georgia law will be upheld. The question becomes when and how.

Either the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals could itself uphold Georgia’s anti-abortion law or the three-judge panel could quickly return the case to U.S. District Judge Steve Jones in Atlanta, who struck down the Georgia statute in 2020, with instructions that he uphold it.

Jones found the law violated a women’s right to abortion as established by the precedent set in Roe v. Wade.

Georgia’s law is different than other states’ “heartbeat” statutes because it includes so-called personhood provisions, where rights are extended to an embryo once fetal cardiac activity can be detected. Parents would be able to claim a fetus, once a heartbeat is detected, on their state income taxes as a dependent, and the measure would also require state officials to count an unborn child toward Georgia’s population. Mother’s can also file for child support once cardiac activity is detected.

If the appeals court agrees to let all portions of Georgia law take effect, state agencies — such as the Department of Revenue, the Division of Child Support Services and the Georgia State Patrol — will have to figure out how to uphold and enforce those personhood provisions.

By overturning Roe v. Wade, the power to regulate abortions falls to the states.

As of today, abortion is still legal in Georgia, despite the Supreme Court ruling.

Any time abortion is mentioned in the news, providers receive an uptick in calls with questions, while requests for abortions remain about the same. Requests for birth control, especially the long-term intrauterine devices that can prevent pregnancies for up to seven years, also tend to spike. Providers are expecting those numbers to increase now that Georgians’ access to abortion is about to be severely limited.

Numbers from the state Department of Public Health show 31,248 abortions were performed in 2020, a rate of 9.3 abortions per 1,000 females between the ages of 10 and 55. The agency has not yet released numbers for 2021. After declining over the past two decades, 2020 marked the third consecutive year the rate of reported abortions increased in Georgia.

Georgia’s new law — if it is upheld — would allow abortions after a doctor detects fetal cardiac activity in cases of rape, incest, if the life of the woman is in danger or in instances of “medical futility,” when a fetus would not be able to survive after birth. A police report is required in order to obtain an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy because of rape or incest.

Under current Georgia law, passed by the Legislature in 2012, abortions are allowed through 20 weeks of gestation, or about 22 weeks of pregnancy.