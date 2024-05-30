News

Columbia University has limited campus access after protesters took over a building

By Associated Press
38 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Dozens of protesters took over a building at Columbia University in New York early Tuesday, barricading the entrances and unfurling a Palestinian flag out of a window in the latest escalation of demonstrations against the Israel-Hamas war that have spread to college campuses nationwide.

Protesters on Columbia’s Manhattan campus locked arms in front of Hamilton Hall early Tuesday and carried furniture and metal barricades to the building, one of several that was occupied during a 1968 civil rights and anti-Vietnam War protest on the campus, video footage showed. Posts on an Instagram page for protest organizers shortly after midnight urged people to protect the encampment and join them at Hamilton Hall. A “Free Palestine” banner hung from a window.

“An autonomous group reclaimed Hind’s Hall, previously known as ‘Hamilton Hall,’ in honor of Hind Rajab, a martyr murdered at the hands of the genocidal Israeli state at the age of six years old,” CU Apartheid Divest posted on the social media platform X early Tuesday.

Students with the Gaza Solidarity Encampment break the doors to the entrance of Hamilton Hall at Columbia University after taking over it on Tuesday, April 30. Columbia Students for Justice in Palestine called for mobilization close to midnight. Students have been occupying part of campus since Wednesday, April 17, around 4 a.m. Calling for the university to divest from institutions that have ties to Israel. (Marco Postigo Storel via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

University representatives did not immediately respond to emails requesting comment early Tuesday, but the public safety department said in a statement that access to the campus has been limited to students living in the residential buildings and essential employees, such as dining, public safety and maintenance staff. There was just one access point into and out of campus.

“The safety of every single member of this community is paramount,” the advisory said.

This is a developing story. Return to AJC live updates for news about protests in Georgia and elsewhere

Read the full story

About the Author

Associated Press
Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

THE LATEST
Quiet start Tuesday on UGA campus amid Gaza war protests

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Keisha Lance Bottoms joins Coinbase Global Advisory Council
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Fulton reprimanded for missed votes in initial 2022 primary count
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Campus protests: What happened Monday at Emory, UGA, Morehouse, Ga. Southern

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Campus protests: What happened Monday at Emory, UGA, Morehouse, Ga. Southern

Credit: Lindsey Wasson

Braves fall six outs shy of no-hitter, then lose in crushing fashion
The Latest
Athens jail says all 16 arrested at UGA protest Monday have been released
13m ago
Quiet start Tuesday on UGA campus
19m ago
University of Georgia confirms 16 arrested at Monday's campus protest
28m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Georgia war hero Ralph Puckett Jr. lies in honor at U.S. Capitol
Zebras get loose near highway exit, gallop into Washington community before most are...
The surprising health benefits of scheduling lazy days
2h ago