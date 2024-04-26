BreakingNews
Falcons select defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro in second round of NFL draft
News

Columbia leadership investigation ahead, while Emory president faces no-confidence vote

37 minutes ago

Faculty at universities are going beyond offering criticism and taking action against how their leaders respond to Israel-Hamas war votes on their campuses.

On the same day a faculty group at Emory University called for a no-confidence vote in Emory’s president, the faculty senate at Columbia University called for an investigation of the school’s leadership. Both actions come in response to the handling of student protests on campus in support of Palestinians in the Israel-Hamas war.

Friday afternoon, the faculty senate for Emory University’s College of Arts and Sciences decided to hold a college-wide no-confidence vote in President Gregory Fenves. The vote could start this weekend and would be open to the entire college faculty of about 500 educators.

The New York Times reported the Columbia faculty senate called on Friday for an investigation of university leadership, including President Nemat Shafik, saying the administration had undermined academic freedom and violated due process rights of both students and faculty. This vote follows a call by the campus chapter of American Association of University Professors to censure Shafik. The president came under fire for calling New York police to respond to protests on campus. Critics said the presence of police served to encourage the protesters and may have helped inspire protests on other college campuses.

Pro-Palestinian demonstration encampment is seen at the Columbia University, Friday, April 26, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Opposing groups gather at Emory in Atlanta hours after protests lead to arrests

Credit: Chauncey Alcorn/Capital B

Planned Biden visit to Morehouse angers Black student Gaza supporters

Funeral for hip-hop pioneer Rico Wade today in Atlanta

Busy bridge on North Druid Hills Road closing tonight for 3 months

Busy bridge on North Druid Hills Road closing tonight for 3 months

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Early voting set to begin for competitive primary races across Georgia
The Latest
Protesters begin marching on Emory campus
1h ago
Students, faculty, locals gather at Emory for 2nd day of protests
2h ago
Civil rights organizations denounce Emory’s response to protests
2h ago
Featured

Clark Atlanta band performed Rico Wade songs on day of his funeral
He’s back: Braves reinstate Ozzie Albies from injured list
What they said: Why Falcons selected Michael Penix Jr.